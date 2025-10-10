Meet the Family: Grand Rapids Public Museum's New Exhibit Features More Than Just T-Rex

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is set to challenge everything visitors think they know about the most famous of all dinosaurs, the T-Rex, with the opening of its new exhibit, Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family.

Opening on tomorrow, October 11, this massive exhibition reveals that the Tyrannosaurus Rex is only one member of a vast, fearsome family of predators that spanned the globe in various shapes and sizes. Researchers are constantly changing our understanding of these iconic creatures, and the exhibit catches visitors up on the latest and most significant discoveries in paleontology made over the past decade.

Guests will encounter an immersive, hands-on environment featuring real tyrannosaur specimens and five complete tyrannosaur cast skeletons. The experience allows visitors to explore the massive scale of these animals, including a life-sized diorama of the newly discovered and crested Guanlong from China, which is among the earliest known tyrannosaurs. Other features include hands-on fossil casts, large-scale projections that allow people to stand alongside the predators, and interactive educational games.

The Museum is also offering special programming in conjunction with the exhibit. GRPM members get an exclusive preview during Tyrannosaurs Member Night tonight from 5-8, which includes themed activities and a free showing of the Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival show in the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium.

For an adult night out, the Museum hosts Tyranosaurus Trivia Nights with Betka-Pope, an 18+ event on October 16th from 7:30-9 p.m. Guests can study the exhibit after hours before taking their seats under the whale skeleton for a trivia challenge.

Educators are invited to an exclusive Educator Night with Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family on October 22 from 5:30-8 p.m. where they can learn how to incorporate the exhibit into their school curriculum, receive free supplementary materials, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and participate in a special raffle.

Find tickets, operating hours, and more details on the exhibition here: https://www.grpm.org/tyrannosaurs/

