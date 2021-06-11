Meet our purfect Friday's Friend named Luna

The Humane Society of West Michigan is an awesome place for your family or home to adopt a new pet. Friday's Friend is indeed a great example

We'd like to take this opportunity to introduce you to staff and volunteer favorite--Luna!

Poor Luna has been lingering in our care for nearly half a year waiting to be adopted while receiving medical attention on and off, and this adorable girl is hoping to find her loving furever home soon! She is extremely friendly, affectionate, and playful, and loves to chase toys or watch bird videos on a computer screen or TV. She's also gotten along with other social cats in our care, and may appreciate a furry friend in her new family! Due to her past trauma, she does have some special medical needs and slight incontinence, although she uses the litter box well, and her onesies help a lot too! Luna has been through so much, but she never lets anything slow her down or make her feel lesser than. If you're looking for the perfect sidekick to build you up and remind you that you can do anything you set your mind to, then Luna is the kitten for you!

Kids Summer Camp

Summer is almost here, which means that our Kid's Summer Camps are just around the corner!

You can choose from a wide variety of animal-focused programs, suited for children ages 5-15, with all sorts of fun, unique themes! Back To Nature: Exploring Your Backyard is a great program for new HSWM campers that will teach them all about the varieties of animals that they can find in their own backyards! Just like all of our camps, Back To Nature also includes animal interaction time, activities, games, and crafts. Camps will be held in-person, following COVID safety guidelines, so spots will be limited and camps are selling out quickly, so don't wait and miss out on all the fun!

sign your kids up today.

Happy Birthday HSWM

Humane Society of West Michigan's Birthday Party is less than a month away, and we're ready to party like animals to celebrate 138 years of helping pets in need!

Join us Sunday, June 27th, from 11am to 3pm for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream! Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free, but please consider bringing us a birthday present from our wish list to help celebrate and continue our mission for another 100+ years.

Please Help!

During National Foster a Pet Month, we're hoping you can help us 'go-go gadget' our way to kitten season success!

While many think of donating formula, wet food, bottles, and little toys, there's also a lot of technology that is essential for fostering neonatal kittens to make sure that they're growing up healthy and strong! Our Foster Program could really use some kitchen scales to monitor healthy weight gain, thermometers to make sure our kittens are staying warm, and purring/heartbeat snuggle toys to help comfort and soothe these orphaned little ones!

Please consider purchasing

Keep Your Pets Cool

The temperature is continuing to climb, the humidity is through the roof, and some of our pets are really starting to feel the heat! Treat your pups to a cooling weekend snack with these easy frozen treat recipes!

Get creative by coring out an apple, filling it with peanut butter, and freezing the whole thing to offer to fido, or mix plain pureed pumpkin into yogurt cups and pop their favorite stick-shaped treat into it before freezing it to make 'pupsicles'! If your dog has less of a sweet tooth, fill an ice cube tray with diluted chicken or beef broth with treats or kibble sprinkled in for a cool treat.

Your dog will thank you for the healthy, wholesome, cold, and crunchy fun!

The Humane Society of West Michigan is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids. You can give them a call at (616) 453-8900.

Find them on Facebook, Instagram @HSWMI and on Twitter @HSWESTMI

