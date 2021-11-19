Meet Friday's Friend: Sasha

Featured Pet: Sasha Age: 1 year old

Are you ready for your daily dose of CUTE?!

Meet Sasha! If you're looking for a buddy to go on outdoor adventures with, Sasha is your gal! Not only does she have the CUTEST smile and the best 'sit'--but this pup is also sweet, snuggly, and active--the perfect dog for the adopter on the go! Sasha loves playing fetch and will chase a ball for as long as you're willing to throw it. This pretty girl is a little nervous when meeting new people, and would likely do best with older, respectful children--but she's also a total foodie and can be won over with treats. Sasha knows how to shake, sit, and likes to give hugs and kisses, and is the best girl around!

To adopt Sasha, visit our shelter or our website at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs [hswestmi.org]

Gearing up for Giving Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 30th, Humane Society of West Michigan will be participating in the global day of giving known as Giving Tuesday!

Donate to support HSWM’s mission on this important day, and your donation will be matched, up to $15,000, to DOUBLE the positive impact on animals in need! Huge thanks to this year’s partners, Chow Hound and an anonymous donor, for their generous support.

Plus, be sure to join us as we celebrate the life-saving work of HSWM with an in-person event--more details to come!

Home for the Holidays

Sign up for this opportunity through the link below by Monday, November 22nd, to open your heart and your home for a week or more to a shelter pet who needs you. Standard foster requirements apply, please email our Foster team at foster@hswestmi.org with any questions!

Sign up at hswestmi.org/foster [hswestmi.org] November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

There's just something special about senior pets, and we find our senior pets are always extra grateful to have homes to call their own! Did you know that November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month? When adding a furry friend to your family, consider adopting a senior! Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy--senior animals make excellent companions. PLUS HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets (meaning dogs 8 years and older, and cats 10 years and older) are always fee-waived to help them find furever homes!

If you'd like to see all of our senior pets available for adoption, and see if one of them may be right for you, visit our website at hswestmi.org/adopt [hswestmi.org]