Meet Friday's Friend "Malcolm"

Featured Pet: Malcom Age: 5 years old

We ave NO idea why this incredibly cute fluff, is STILL waiting to find his furever home, after nearly 200 days waiting to be adopted! While Humane Society of West Michigan doesn’t like to play favorites, they have to admit he's basically the purrfect cat! Malcom is a handsome, friendly FeLV+ cat, but don't let that scare you! While he can't go home with FeLV negative cats, he's a perfectly healthy puff and he loves other animals! His foster mom says, "Malcolm is all purrs and personality! He loves his canine foster brother and has the warmest heart! He loves to look out the window and take naps in his cat bed. He is incredibly affectionate and loves to play with cat toys! Malcolm is the very definition of a sweetheart, and we're shocked he hasn't been adopted yet! Do you have room in your home and your heart for this sweet boy? If you’d like to give Malcom a furever home, please visit our website at hswestmi.org [hswestmi.org] 2. Empty the Shelters begins this week Who’s ready to Empty the Shelters again?!

Fall is in the air, and we’re hoping you’ll ‘fall’ for one of our adoptable pets this week! All day today and tomorrow, BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs, so that all of the adult cats and dogs in our care will be just $25 to adopt, small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived!

Be sure not to miss out on this amazing opportunity, and together let's Empty The Shelters! 3. Bark in the Dark THANK YOU!

Thank you to everyone who came out to Bark in the Dark last weekend!!

HSWM was floored by how many members of this community came out to support our pets and our mission--we are thrilled to announce that we had over 500 attendees!! We had so much fun meeting all of you, seeing your creative costumes, and THANK YOU for participating to raise funds for animals in need in West Michigan.

We can’t do this lifesaving without you, and our amazing sponsors, and we’re so grateful to have such an amazing community of animal lovers behind us. Thank you so much, and we hope to see you at next year’s Bark in the Dark too!

Bark in the Dark Sponsors

Meijer

FOX 17 Sandman Center for Veins Independent Bank Chow Hound Pet Supplies Animal Emergency Hospital Pet Supplies Plus Hidden Creek Apartments Adventure Credit Union AMP Residential Animal Emergency Hospital Camp Bow Wow Charlie's Canine Care All Weather Seal Enterprise Envelope Lacks Enterprises Lumichron Rhoades McKee

Donald Tassell Fox Subaru VCA

4. Howl’N Boo Halloween is just around the corner, and HSWM IS planning a spooktacular celebration!

Humane Society of West Michigan invites kids of all ages to join them for a night of tricks and treats on Friday, October 15th, from 5:30pm - 8pm! Trick or Treat on our haunted trail, and compete in our costume contest for kids, pets, and duos. Enjoy spooky stories, games, food and so much more!

All families and well-behaved animals are welcome to attend--no registration required!