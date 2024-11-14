Meet Caitlin Sams, a WMU grad performing in "Dear Evan Hansen" North American Tour

The North American Tour of the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical, "Dear Evan Hansen," is coming to Kalamazoo this weekend, and two proud Michigan alums are starring in it.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix had the opportunity to talk with Western Michigan University alumni, Caitlin Sams, to learn about her role as "Cynthia Murphy" and why people should come see this modern-day musical.

Since graduating, Sams has been in countless regional theatre productions including Beautiful, CATS, Legally Blonde, Escape to Margaritaville, Brigadoon, Kinky Boots, and many more. Sams has toured nationally in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Elf, and Flashdance. She is proud to join the DEAR EVAN HANSEN company and gives big thanks to her family and big love to Dale.

"Dear Evan Hansen" will have performances at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on November 14 and 15. To purchase tickets, visit millerauditorium.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok