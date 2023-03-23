Medical Moment: Peripheral Artery Disease

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Peripheral Artery Disease is a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to your limbs. Left untreated, it can lead to serious problems and tissue damage. People with PAD are at higher risk for heart attack, stroke, leg amputation, and other serious health issues.

Rebecca Van Zanen, a PA-C from Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, explains who is at risk for PAD and how you can get a free screening.

PAD commonly occurs when fatty deposits build up in the arteries, most often in the legs and feet. These fatty deposits narrow the openings of the arteries and reduce blood flow to the limbs. When you develop peripheral artery disease (PAD), your extremities — usually your legs — don't receive enough blood flow to keep up with demand.

People with PAD are at higher risk for heart attack, stroke, leg amputation, and other serious health issues. That's why proper screening is important. Fortunately, when found early, PAD is very manageable. Whatever stage your PAD is found, consulting with our specialists can improve your condition.

While many people with peripheral artery disease have mild or no symptoms, some people will experience symptoms. Symptoms vary but generally include:

· Painful cramping in your hip, thigh, or calf muscles after activity, such as walking or climbing stairs

· Leg numbness or weakness

· Coldness in your lower leg or foot, especially when compared with the other side

· Sores on your toes, feet, or legs that won't heal

· A change in the color of your legs

· Hair loss or slower hair growth on your feet and legs

· No pulse or a weak pulse in your legs or feet

In extreme cases that go untreated, PAD can lead to the loss of a limb. However, most people with PAD are not at risk for this and many don't even need surgery if they don't have symptoms or their symptoms are mild.

While people who smoke or have diabetes have the greatest risk of developing peripheral artery disease due to reduced blood flow, there are a number of other factors at play. These include:

· Obesity

· High blood pressure

· High levels of “bad” cholesterol

· Increasing age, especially after reaching 50 years of age

· A family history of peripheral artery disease, heart disease or stroke

· History of smoking

The best way to prevent PAD is with a healthy lifestyle. This includes:

· Quit smoking if you're a smoker

· If you have diabetes, keep your blood sugar in good control

· Exercise regularly

· Lower your cholesterol and blood pressure levels, if applicable

· Eat foods that are low in saturated fat

· Maintain a healthy weight

Sometimes, lifestyle improvements and medications are not enough to cure PAD. In that event, minimally invasive (endovascular) surgery may be required. The minimally invasive surgery includes using a stent and/or a “balloon” to reflate a clogged artery and allow blood to flow more freely.

Your doctor should work with you individually to determine what your goals are and what treatment is best for you, not try and make you fit the treatments they have to offer.

Even if you don't have symptoms of peripheral artery disease, you may need to be screened if you are:

· Over age 70

· Over age 50 and have a history of diabetes or smoking

· Under age 50, but have diabetes and other peripheral artery disease risk factors, such as obesity or high blood pressure

Corewell Health offers free vascular and vein screenings. If you have at least two of the risk factors of peripheral artery disease, you may qualify for a free screening. There are several ways to register:

