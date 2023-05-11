Medical Moment: Mental Health in Children

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and mental health isn’t just important for adults. In any given year, 20 percent of American children will be diagnosed with a mental illness.

Dr. Subodh Jain, division chief of psychiatry at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, discusses how mental health affects children and how Corewell Health is helping families handle it.

Corewell Health provides programs for children of all ages to help them learn how to handle their mental health. They offer suicide screening as well as the Blue Envelope Programto assist children in their journey of healing.

