Medical Moment: Endometriosis Awareness Month

According to the World Health Organization, endometriosis affects approximately 190 million women and girls of reproductive age worldwide. March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, and here to tell us more about this chronic condition is Casey Parini, MD, OBGYN Generalist Division Chief in Grand Rapids, Corewell Health

Endometriosis is a chronic condition seen in reproductive-aged women, affecting 10 to 15 percent of reproduction. The lining gets embedded outside the uterus before cycles, causing pain and scarring.

Symptoms can vary from bad cramping all the way up to pain with urination or bowel movements.

