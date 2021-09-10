Mealtime tips to improve picky eating in children

When providing the right structure, support, and opportunities for children, mealtimes can be the springboard that allows picky eaters to begin eating new foods.

Courtney Joesel, a speech-language pathologist at Building Blocks Therapy Services, shares mealtimes tips to help those picky eaters transition to new foods.

One of the best ways to help picky eaters pass a developmental milestone is to create mealtime routines. Signal the start of a meal by having the children wash their hands, and signal the end of the meal by having them wipe down the table.

It's also important that all the food that's being offered to the family on their plate. By providing them options, that gives them the opportunity to interact with it and have the choice to try something new.

Finally, avoid distractions during meal times. Have the children engaged with those around the table, and have them learn manners.

To learn more about building children's communications skills, reach out to Building Blocks Therapy Services or call (616) 570-0925.

Today's Health and Wellness Tip is sponsored by Building Blocks Therapy Services.