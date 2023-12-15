Meals on Wheels needs donations and volunteers amid the holiday season

The holidays can be a hard time for many. One group of people in need of assistance, especially around the holidays, is the aging community who have trouble leaving their homes to get what they need.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is one of these organizations reaching out to this community, providing quality nutrition services in a supportive environment to promote the health and independence of older adults

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan provides nutritionally balanced meal services to seniors in Kent and Allegan Counties. It’s just one of many ways they support independent living, promote healthy aging, and create long-lasting connections with the people they serve.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is located at 2900 Wilson Ave. Suite 500 in Grandville. The organization is always looking for volunteers to help with meal prep and delivery, as well as monetary donations to help keep their pantries full.

Learn more at mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.