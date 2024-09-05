Meals on Wheels hosting Chef's Specialty Recipe Competition on October 16

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan fills a great need, providing healthy food to older adults in various ways through home deliveries, meal sites, and its senior pantry. So it only makes sense for the organization's signature fundraiser to revolve around food, the Chef's Specialty.

Chef's Specialty is an annual dinner event featuring a plated dinner and an exciting chef's competition. Each chef submits a recipe for the competition, and then the community, attendees, and judges vote for their favorite. Voting ends on September 15, and voters can cast one vote per day.

The three chefs with the most votes will present bite-sized versions of their dishes to sample at the VIP Tasting. Attendees of the reception and a panel of judges will vote on the Top Chef and people’s choice winners.

New this year, there will also be a live auction alongside the traditional Fund-A-Need. Funds raised during this event directly impact our ability to provide nutritious meals and vital services to seniors in the community, helping them maintain independence and dignity.

The event takes place at the Goei Center on October 16.

Purchase tickets and learn more at mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.

