MAWBY Wines celebrates its 50th anniversary of making sparkling wines

One of Michigan's original northern wineries, MAWBY, is kicking off its 50th celebration of creating bubbly wines.

MAWBY in Leelanau is known for creating high-quality sparkling wines for celebrating moments big and small.

50 years ago in 1973, Larry Mawby planted a parcel of land in Leelanau County with a personal promise to make the best wines he could, while simultaneously respecting the land he grew them on. Brothers Michael and Peter Laing also are part of the Mawby team, who combined have over 20 years of experience at MAWBY, currently head up the team.

In celebration of 50 years, amazing wine, and a great community, Mawby will be debuting multiple new wines, fresh experiences on the property, special events, a new website, and more.

To see what MAWBY has to offer and learn more, visit Mawby.Wine.