Mawby Vineyards releases four new sparkling wines just in time for the holidays

Posted at 11:34 AM, Nov 13, 2023
The pop of a cork on a bottle of bubbly is truly the sound of celebration and 'tis the season! To help ring in the holidays, Mawby Vineyards is releasing four new sparkling wines to pair with all of your feasts and toast to those you love.

Mawby is celebrating the holiday season with four new-release wines grown, harvested, and produced in Michigan’s Leelanau County near Grand Traverse Bay: Eagle Rare Talismon, 2017 Mille, Toast, and Bourbon Barrel Redd. These four sparkling wines are the perfect bubbly for every holiday celebration and can be paired with holiday favorites from appetizers, and main plates, and served as an after-dinner celebration drink or with dessert.

Mawby Sparkling Wine Holiday Bubbly is available throughout November and December.

To order or learn more, visit mawby.wine or call (231) 271-3522

