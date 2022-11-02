Mattson Financial: What you need to know before choosing to retire

Many say that success leaves clues. For those who are about to retire, what can you learn from those who are already successfully retired?

Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of the family team at Mattson Financial Services, have been helping people retire successfully for decades. They join the Morning Mix to share tips on how people can guarantee themselves a successful retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.