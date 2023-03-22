Watch Now
Mattson Financial: Spending in Retirement

Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 22, 2023
Saving for retirement can take decades, so how can you spend that money during retirement and make sure it lasts?

Taylor and Laurel Steward, the husband-wife team at Mattson Financial Services, explain how people can feel comfortable spending money in retirement while making their nest egg last.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

This segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial Services.

