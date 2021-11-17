Mattson Financial: Don't feel guilty about spending money during retirement

Many people save for 30-40 years, or even longer, during their career just to get the amount of money they need to retire. But when they finally make that decision to stop working, will they be able to spend what they've worked so hard to save?

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team from Mattson Financial Services, give assurance to savers with advice on how to not feel guilty of spending money, but also spending responsibly.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

The segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial.