Mattson Financial: Calculating income taxes in your retirement

Every time you get a paycheck, you can see how much of your money goes to pay income taxes. Have you ever wondered how much of the wealth you have built up for retirement will be lost at the expense of income tax?

Gary Mattson and Laurel Stewart, the father-daughter duo team of Mattson Financial explain how people can account for income taxes and still have a fulfilling retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.