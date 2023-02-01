Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Mattson Financial: Answering the most asked questions about retirement savings

Posted at 11:38 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 11:38:49-05

When you're nearing retirement, or already retired, there are a lot of things to think about and tough questions to answer, like how much do I need to save?

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, answer the most asked questions from their clients to prepare for retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

This segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial Services.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered