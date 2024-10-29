Masquerade For Memories raises money for Alzheimer's Association on November 9

The Michigan Alliance for Healthy Aging is a non-profit that helps people age gracefully and healthfully, and to make most of the years we have left. They're hosting a special fundraiser and party in November where people can dress up, wear a cool mask, and enjoy some good food.

Masquerade for Memories will take place on November 9 at the Embassy Suites Grand Rapids

Cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at 7 p.m., followed by a night of dancing and fun.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Michigan Chapter.

Purchase tickets here.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok