Masquerade for Memories fundraiser puts a spotlight on Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease affects 5.2 million Americans over the age of 65, as well as hundreds of thousands under the age of 65 who have early-onset Alzheimer's.

The Michigan Alliance for Healthy Aging wants to put a spotlight on this disease with Masquerade for Memories, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association- Greater Michigan Chapter.

The event will have hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and entertainment. Be sure to dress in semi-formal attire, and of course, don't forget a mask.

The event will take place on November 4 at 6 p.m. in Sheraton Grand Rapids.

Tickets can be purchased here.