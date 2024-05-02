Mary Jennings appointed as Executive Director of Grand Rapids Ballet

The Grand Rapids Ballet is under new leadership, proudly announcing Mary Jennings as its new Executive Director.

Jennings brings a wealth of experience in arts leadership and a deep passion for the arts, positioning her to lead GRB to new heights of success and impact within the Grand Rapids community.

Previously Jennings held the title of director at Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. She has dedicated herself to spearheading community-centered collaborations that invigorate rural communities with the transformative power of the arts. Her experience allows her to gain an understanding of all crucial aspects of a non-profit performing arts organization as she oversees all operations functions, including programming, development, production, marketing, box office, audience engagement, and community relations.

As a founding member of the Upper Peninsula Arts and Culture Alliance, Jennings' dedication to advancing the arts is further underscored by her extensive training in classical ballet at the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. She holds a BA in Dance from Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts, complemented by an MBA from Michigan Technological University's School of Business and Economics.

In her role as Executive Director, Mary Jennings will oversee all aspects of Grand Rapids Ballet's operations, collaborating closely with the Board of Directors, Artistic Director, staff, dancers, and community partners to advance the company's mission of "lifting the human spirit through the art of dance."

Jennings will officially join GRB on June 10, where she will be working closely with Glenn Del Vecchio until his departure.