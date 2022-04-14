Marushka holding art fundraisers to benefit Ukraine relief efforts

Many companies and individuals have been doing what they can for the people of Ukraine as they suffer from the devastating effects of the war with Russia. A Grand Haven screen printing company, Marushka, is selling incredible framed prints in an auction to raise money for Ukraine relief efforts.

Marushka has been in business for 51 years in the Tri-Cities. It was started by Dick Sweet, and the current owner, Randy, has worked at Marushka since the ’70s. They have evolved from Office partitions to wall hangings and art to clothing. They were also known as Michigan Rag for some time.

Owners Randy and Karen felt helpless watching what was happening in Ukraine and wanted to do something to help. Randy has unstretched canvas, stretched canvas, Serigraphs and so much more stored away - and with their popularity, they thought they could raise some money for a good cause.

With the resurgence of Mid-Century Modern, Marushka Canvas Prints, which were printed from the mid-’70s to 1989, have become very popular and collectible.

There are three fundraisers happening, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit Ukraine relief via Save the Children and International Rescue Committee. Their goal is to raise $10,000 by selling printed sweatshirts/t-shirts that were designed specifically for this fundraiser for Ukraine, which can be purchased here.

Unstretched canvas will be available in the shop only. Participate in the auction by visiting biddingowl.com.