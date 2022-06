His name will forever be tied to the city of Memphis, Tennessee. Marc Cohn's hit 'Walking in Memphis' propelled him into the limelight in the 90s. Since then he's released numerous albums and toured the globe. His next stop is right here in West Michigan. Cohn, along with The Blind Boys of Alabama, will be taking the stage at Frederik Meijer Gardens on Sunday, June 12.

We got a chance to speak with him before his upcoming performance.