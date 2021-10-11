Man camping on roof of Exodus Place for 144 hours, raising awareness of homelessness

One man is camping out on the roof of Exodus place to raise money in recognition of people facing homelessness.

In recognition of World Homeless Day on October 10, Exodus Place's Front Desk Manager, Chip, is camping out on the facility's roof for a week, living outdoors in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness.

For 2021, the main goal of the Roof Sit is to raise money to replace the existing roof of Exodus Place. This promotion also aims to raise funds for Exodus Place’s essential programs, which bring men in off the street before winter, saving them from the bitter cold.

Chip plans to be out on the roof for 144 hours, or until October 15, for the fundraising campaign. The goal is to raise $35,000 for the new roof, as well as to fund the organization's programs.

Learn more or make a donation by visiting exodusplace.org.