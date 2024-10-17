Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of West Michigan takes place Oct. 19

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

This time of year, the colors that shine are orange, yellow, red, and brown. However, it's also all about pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a disease that touches so many people in some way.

There are so many ways to show support and raise funds for breast cancer research, and one of those events is taking place this weekend, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of West Michigan.

Starting at 8 a.m. at Calder Plaza, enjoy DJ Kate, stage activities, a balloon twister, face painter, and other fun activities. Non-profits will be at the Resource Village, the Corewell Mammography Bus will be on site, and coffee and light breakfast items will also be available for purchase.

Then, the one-mile walk starts at 10 a.m. followed by snacks and water.

The walk will take place on October 19. Register at makingstrideswalk.org/westmichigan.

