Each step in the work to find a cure for cancer is an important one, and scientists are making strides every day. Now, it's time to make some strides against breast cancer with an upcoming event by Gun Lake Casino.

Making Strides is a fundraiser and walk that will take place at Calder Plaza on October 21. From 8 to 10 a.m., participants will take part in a walk, activities, snacks, and more.

Learn more and register for the event online.