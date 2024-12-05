Make your home or business feel festive with poinsettias and more from Ludema's Floral & Garden

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Poinsettias are a staple to have in any home around the winter holidays. Whether it’s for a home centerpiece, decorations for a holiday party, or a gift for a loved one, Ludema's Floral and Garden is a family-owned business that grows beautiful plants for any season and holiday.

Ludema's is a five-generation-owned family business, offering a variety of plants year-round. Their services also include daily deliveries, a fresh flower cooler, home décor, and a full-service florist and greenhouse.

Ludema's is hosting a Holiday Open House on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring over 25 local vendors selling last-minute Christmas gifts. Buddy the Elf and Santa will be on-site to take photos, visitors can enjoy coffee and hot chocolate, and not to mention view the hundreds of flowers and plants for sale at Ludemas.

Ludema's is located at 3408 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids.

To start window shopping or learn more about their services, visit ludemas.com.

