Make Valentine's Day special with gifts from From Michigan, With Love

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Our friend Franklin from From Michigan, With Love zoomed into our studios with a couple of tested and true gifts for Valentine's Day - wine and chocolate. (Ok, techincally it's mead... but that's just wine made from honey.)

You can celebrate the holiday while supporting Michigan companies! Check out these offerings from Juliet Chocolate Factory and St. Ambrose Cellars.

