Make holiday entertaining easy with these three apps and items

The gatherings will start soon when we get to spend the holidays at home with family and friends.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares some great holiday entertaining ideas to host the perfect get-together this holiday season.

QDOBA

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant committed to bringing flavor to people’s lives using ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create delicious menu options.

QDOBA has you covered with holiday entertaining spreads packed with flavor at a great value.

Guests can enjoy QDOBA’s group catering options and choose from items like a Nacho Bar, Burrito 10-Packs, or Party Sized Chips & Dips.

Order online at qdoba.com and in-store

Vivino

Personalized Wine Recommendations: The holiday gifting season can be stressful but finding the right wine for your next holiday gathering (either as a host or a guest) is made easy with Vivino.

Available for free on both Apple and Android devices, Vivino helps you find the right wine for you based on your personal taste preferences.

Simply start by scanning, rating, and reviewing 5 or more wines in the app, and Vivino’s wine-matching technology will curate wine recommendations you and your guests are sure to love.

Wishlist Feature: Vivino can also take the guesswork out of gift-giving.

Using the wishlist feature in the app, you can share your personalized wishlist with your loved ones so they know exactly what you want to indulge in this holiday season.

From food pairing recommendations, wishlists, and the ability to purchase in-app, everything you need is on Vivino, your one-stop shop for wine this holiday season and beyond.

Download the Vivino app. In the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

Faribault Mill

Faribault Mill has great gifts for everyone this holiday season.

These blankets - both wool and cotton - are 100% Made in the USA and are high quality, gorgeous gifts.

Favorites include this Frontier bed blanket and the Cabin Wool bed blanket.

They're also doing something called "Spread the Warmth." For every bed blanket sold, like this Frontier blanket, Faribault Mill will donate a woolen blanket to nonprofits dedicated to serving youth experiencing homelessness in 13 cities.

Check out all of their beautiful wool and cotton blankets at Faribaultmill.com.



To find details on all of these great holiday entertaining ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.