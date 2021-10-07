Major milestone reached for Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area

A major impact has been in one West Michigan area thanks to the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. We spoke with Mike Goorhouse, President/CEO of the foundation to dive into the details.

Recently, CFHZ reached $100 million in assets and the opportunity for greater impact and that is a big thanks to early founders, visionaries, donors, and supporters. This money will have a great inpact on the community, including affordable housing in the greater Holland/Zeeland area. Regional collaboration has been one of the key advancement areas with the Ottawa County Housing Commission.

Listen to Goorhouse explains more about the major milestone and how it will help so many.

To learn more about their organization, visit cfhz.org