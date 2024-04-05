Magician Trino and ventriloquist Brynn Cummings to take part in Grand Rapids Magic Festival-WonderBash

Love illusion and comedy? Two West Michigan magicians, as well as many other Michigan talents, will be bringing their skills to the stage to amaze and amuse at the Grand Rapids Magic Festival- WonderBash.

Trino, comedy magician and producer of the festival, as well as Brynn Cummings, ventriloquist and magician, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk more about WonderBash and show off a couple of tricks.

Wonderbash will have shows on April 19 and 20 at Wealthy Theatre:



Individual tickets and special family 4-packs will be on sale through the weekend, and can be purchased at grmagicfest.com.