Local magician Trino is back once more to amaze and amuse us all at the Morning Mix. You can catch him tonight at a comedy and magic show in Paw Paw or catch one of his upcoming performances at the Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids. He stopped by to tell us more... and of course show us a great trick!
Magician Trino amuses and amazes with shows in West Michigan
Catch shows in both Paw Paw and Grand Rapids
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 14:11:47-04
