Magician Michael Carbonaro coming to Holland Civic Center on April 8

Magician Michael Carbonaro is coming to Holland to perform at the Holland Civic Center on April 8.

Carbonaro Live From Space! is jam-packed with audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and a whirlwind of mind-blowing magic performed live on stage.

Michael Carbonaro was named “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts. He's also known for his show, "The Carbonaro Effect" on truTV, using elaborate candid camera setups to lure unsuspecting folks into incredibly strange situations, usually ending up in an inexplicable illusion.

Come see Magician Michael Carbonaro perform at the Holland Civic Center on April 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $37-$57 and can be purchased at hollandciviccenter.com.

Connect with Michael on Twitter & Instagram for exciting updates.