Magician Brandon Styles Brings Variety Show to Benefit Special Olympics

Michigan native and master illusionist Brandon Styles is returning home to Grand Rapids for a very special cause: a one-night-only performance benefiting Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI).

For nearly a decade, Styles has been dazzling audiences at his own sold-out theater in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Now, he is bringing his high-energy, family-friendly Brandon Styles Variety Show back to his hometown, promising an unforgettable evening packed with comedy, celebrity impressions, quick-change artistry, and illusion.

This unique performance, taking place on Tuesday, October 11th, is far more than just a spectacular night of entertainment; it is a dedicated fundraiser for SOMI, supporting athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state. The show will be held at the Special Olympics Michigan headquarters located at 160 68th St SW starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

Watch our interview to learn more or head to Brandon Styles's website here.

