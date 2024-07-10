Made Market at The Goei Center features high-quality, unique handmade goods

From purses to candles, jewelry, cars, art, and food. It's all unique, made with love, and available in Grand Rapids at this weekend's Made Market at The Goei Center.

The curated event is a great way to find gifts, make your home more beautiful, and simply enjoy hand-crafted pieces. There will be food and coffee available for purchase as well.

The Made Market will take place on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, and kids are free. Purchase tickets at mademkt.com/grand-rapids.

