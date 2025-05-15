Made in Michigan: Sweet and Salty

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For over four decades, American Gourmet of Snacks in Essexville has been crafting their renowned American Gourmet Pretzels. These critically acclaimed pretzels are celebrated for their distinctive crunch and buttery flavor, available in seven delicious varieties including Butter, Onion Garlic, and Cinnamon & Sugar. Beyond pretzels, the company also offers delectable caramel corn and chocolate-covered pretzels. You can find their products in 2, 6, and 8 oz bags at specialty stores across Michigan, their company storefront, online, or by ordering over the phone. They also feature customizable seasonal and holiday gift items, with shipping services available.

Meanwhile, in Waterford, Amy Cakes Bakery has been delighting customers for seven years, a sweet venture started by Amy Pate and her daughter Erika Thompson. Amy Cakes creates an array of delicious baked goods, including cakes, cookies, cupcakes, pies, wedding cakes, brownies, and specialty breads. They even bake customer family recipes, with a notable favorite being the "Franklin Cookie"—a sweet and tart blend of oatmeal, chocolate chips, coconut, almond, and cherries. While cookies and brownies can be shipped by calling the store at 248-599-7477, the bakery hopes to offer online ordering soon, as they plan to expand into a larger space that will also feature a small café.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok