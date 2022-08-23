Watch Now
Mackinac Island celebrates all things fudge at the Fudge Festival this weekend

August 26-28
Mackinac Island Tourism<br/>
Posted at 11:17 AM, Aug 23, 2022
Mackinac Island will celebrate all things fudge during its annual Fudge Festival from August 26-28.

The 2022 Fudge Festival will pay homage to the iconic dessert with a weekend full of fudge-related events and activities, including:

  • Friday, August 26 - Sunday, August 28 | Fudge-making demonstrations will take place from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. at the following locations: Joann’s Fudge Shop, May’s Candy Shop, Murdick’s Fudge Shop, Ryba’s Fudge Shop, Sanders Fudge Shop, and Kilwin’s Mackinac Island
  • Friday, August 26 - Sunday, August 28 | Sign up for the chance to fire the cannon at Fort Mackinac from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Must be at least 13 years of age)
  • Friday, August 26 - Sunday, August 28 | Follow the clues to find a treasure box during the Fudge Quest. Friday: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Claim prize at downtown Tourism Bureau booth while supplies last)
  • Saturday, August 27 | May’s Candy Shop reveals the ‘Fudge Festival Flavor of the Year’ with attendance from the Michigan Sugar Queen and Court at 12:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 27 | The Michigan Sugar Queen and Court will visit various fudge shops throughout the morning and afternoon.
  • Saturday, August 27 | Inaugural Mackinac Island Cup Soccer Match. Watch as Island locals and seasonal workers from the Upper Peninsula FC take on Livonia FC at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 27 | Outdoor screening of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory at Fort Mackinac Parade Grounds at 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 28 | Fudge shops compete in the ‘Fudge-lympics’ games at 12:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 28 | Free games at Windermere Point, including sugar sack relays and a slow bike race from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Fudge-inspired beverage specials will be held daily at select locations around the island as well.

For more information on the 2022 Mackinac Island Fudge Festival, go to mackinacisland.org.

