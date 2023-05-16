Mac and Cheese Fest will take place at LMCU Ballpark this year

Lovers of mac and cheese won't have to travel far to sample the best of this cheesy dish in West Michigan. The Mac and Cheese Fest is returning to West Michigan for another event, but this time it will be taking place in Grand Rapids.

In 2019, Outlier Events partnered with the Michigan Dairy Farmers and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan to host the state's first Mac and Cheese Festival in Kalamazoo. With massive interest growing each year, the event is traveling to Grand Rapids for the first time and has expanded to two days to meet the demand.

Attendees can expect one-of-a-kind mac and cheese samples, craft beers, live music, and fun activities. Each attendee will receive "all-inclusive" style tickets with food samples, beer/cider samples, a souvenir cup, and more.

Mac and Cheese Fest will take place on August 12 and 13 at LMCU Ballpark from 4 to 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets at macandcheesemi.com.