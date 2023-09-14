Lug-A-Jug 6K fundraiser will simulate what it's like to gather water in remote communities on September 17

One out of every nine people throughout the world lacks access to safe water. Genesis Waters, a West Michigan non-profit organization, is using their time and talents to bring clean drinking water to areas around the world where it is not readily available.

Genesis Waters is working in East and West Africa as well as parts of Asia to provide expertise on well-drilling, hand pumps, solar pumps, and other methods to provide villages with resources and support to build relationships and assist with access to water. However, they can't complete their mission without funds to travel and purchase the materials to make clean water available to these communities.

There is an upcoming fundraiser, Lug-A-Jug 6K, on September 17 at Cornerstone Church to educate the community and simulate what it’s like to walk and gather water in remote communities.

The average woman or child in Africa and many parts of Asia walks 6 kilometers to fetch their family’s daily water needs. At the Lug-A-Jug 6K, teams will be provided with a jug of water on race packet pickup day, then will have to carry the jug the entire time they are walking.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and registration is a $30 donation.

Sign up, or learn more about helping Genesis Waters, at genesiswaters.org/lugajug.