“Lucky Ruby” teaches how families celebrate their faiths differently during the holidays

With the holidays nearly upon us, there will be all kinds of celebrations in homes across the state and the country. In homes of more than one faith, there can be multiple reasons to bring families together with traditions, food, and faith.

Author and Michigan native, Laura Rittman, published her first children’s book, “Lucky Ruby,” which is loosely based on her own life of her family celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah.

This award-winning children’s book is about a little girl named Ruby who celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. It teaches to respect and educate on how some families may celebrate their faiths differently but that the common thread is family and love.

To learn more visit laurarittmanbooks.com.

