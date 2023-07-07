Lower your sugar intake with these tasty beverages

If you're trying to get healthier, cutting out sugar in your diet is a way to do it. However, if you have a sweet tooth, it may be hard to give it up completely. Fortunately, you don't have to! There are beverage alternatives out there that cut down on the sugar and bad ingredients, while still satisfying your sweet tooth.

Super Cocoa

Made by RDCL SuperFoods, Super Cocoa is a plant-based, vitamin-packed beverage with zero-added sugar. For those who love chocolate, this drink is a healthier and more sustainable version of regular chocolate mixes.

The cocoa mix is made with not just cacao, but pea protein, a blend of grains and seeds, and greens to make it healthier than regular cocoa mixes.

Mix it with hot or cold water, throw it in with a protein shake or smoothie, and more!

LifeVine- Zero Sugar Wine

For those who love to enjoy a glass of wine, LifeVine is a zero-sugar wine that's only 5 calories per serving. LifeVine uses all-natural ingredients, certified pesticide-free, and is committed to label transparency.

The FDA doesn't require wine to put nutritional facts on the label, but LifeVine is committed to transparency and puts all the ingredients right on the back of the bottle.

BrainPOP

Anyone who drinks pop daily will want to check out this smart soda. This drink is packed with amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, without all the harsh chemicals that are used in regular pop drinks.

Each can is only 35 calories or less, offering an anti-oxidant caffeine blend with only the natural sugar that comes from the four fruit flavors offered.