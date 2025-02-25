Lowell's own Ryder Jones unveils chilling "Welcome to Westville"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The city of Lowell is now the backdrop for a thrilling paranormal book, "Welcome to Westville," penned by local author Ryder Jones.

This new book plunges readers into the heart of a town shrouded in dark secrets. When a young girl vanishes, a troubled "haunted cop" and her determined friends embark on separate, yet intertwined, investigations. Jones masterfully weaves a narrative that blends suspense, local flavor, and a palpable sense of dread, drawing comparisons to popular thrillers like "Stranger Things."

Born and raised in Lowell, Jones infuses the story with the familiar landscapes of his hometown, adding a layer of authenticity that resonates with local readers. We spoke with him this morning to learn more.

