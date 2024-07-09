Lowell's 29th Annual Riverwalk Festival takes place July 11-13

Nearly thirty years ago, the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce dreamt up the Riverwalk Festival as a fundraiser for the city. Over the years, the festival has evolved from the quirky rubber duck races down the river, and now they’re getting ready to host the 29th Riverwalk Festival on July 11-13.

Set in historic downtown Lowell, this year’s outdoor festival will feature vendors, entertainment, fireworks, and more!

The festivities kick off Thursday, July 11, at 5 p.m. with food trucks and concession vendors on Avery Street, and self-guided History Tours along the Riverwalk and historic Main Street.

Then on Friday at 5 p.m., take a stroll through the Riverwalk Marketplace featuring artists, makers, and boutiques showcasing all types of handmade goods.

Finally, on Saturday, the festival starts at 8 a.m. with the Run the Riverwalk 5K. Then the Lowell Riverwalk Cruise-In starts at 9 a.m. with a parade of vintage cars driving down the main street.

Everyone can enjoy summer fun at the Kidz Zone, a kids scavenger hunt, kayak fun on the Flat River, the Riverwalk Marketplace, and food vendors throughout the day.

Riverwalk Festival weekend wraps up with the Lowell Meijer Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, people can also participate in the Duck Raffle for a chance to win amazing prizes.

Get a complete schedule of events at RiverwalkFestival.org.

