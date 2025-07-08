Lowell Riverwalk Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

Lowell's Riverwalk Festival was initially established as a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce. Since 1995, the festival has brought the community together and underwent several changes, including a date change from Labor Day weekend to the second weekend of July, a duck race with plastic ducks, and the addition of fireworks, kayak races, and a classic car show.

2025 marks 30 years of the annual festival, and this year's festival runs July 10 through 12 in downtown Lowell along the Riverwalk. Thursday and Friday's festivities will occur between 5 P.M. to 9 P.M., while Saturday's festivities will last from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Lots of events are scheduled for the festival, including the return of food vendors, live entertainment on Thursday and Friday, artisans and makers at the Riverwalk Marketplace, and more. Saturday's festivities include the Run the Riverwalk 5K, classic car show, kayak race, a kid's zone featuring games and activities, with fireworks concluding the event at 10:15 P.M.

The event is free to attend, although those interested in participating in the Run the Riverwalk 5K and classic car show have a registration fee to participate in as a runner or submit a classic car entry.

For more information, visit riverwalkfestival.org. You can also keep up with information and a full schedule of each day's events on the Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

