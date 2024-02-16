'Love Your Parks Week' returns with series of events

Friends of GR Parks is inviting you to celebrate "Love Your Parks" week with a series of events from February 20-22. The goal of the events is to strengthen our bond with nature and appreciate the beauty of our local parks. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, an adventure seeker, or simply looking for a relaxing time outdoors, this week has something for everyone.

It all starts on Tuesday, February 20th, with the Party in Plaid Gala at the Goei Center. Expect food, fun, and the chance to hear from keynote speaker Luis Benitez, Chief Impact Officer of Trust for Public Land. This ticketed event runs from 5:30-8:30.

There will be a fun and free event held at Creston Brewery on Wednesday evening with a Trivia Night event in conjunction with Interlochen Radio.

It wraps up on Thursday with the Fresh Coast Road Show at the Wealthy Theater. Come see some of the best documentary film making in the Great Lakes Region.

You can get more info by watching our interview or heading to friendsofgrparks.org.