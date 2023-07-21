Watch Now
Love Where You Live Community Festival

Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 21, 2023
When it comes to Western Michigan, many of us can say we love where we live. For the first time ever, there's a new festival happening in Grand Rapids celebrating the great city thousands of people call home.

Oh July 22, join the West Michigan community for a day of music and activities during the Love Where You Live Community Festival.

Live music will be performed by Ain't Afraid, Detroit Youth Choir, Jon Paul Wallace, Ajax Stacks, Lady Ace, Boogie, and many more.

Performances will take place from 12 to 10 p.m. at Sullivan Field, located at 650 Valley Ave. NW.

The festival is completely free to attend.

