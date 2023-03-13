Love to ride bikes? Spokes Up Bike Challenge begins March 26

The Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition invites any area bicyclists to participate in the first-annual Spokes Up city-wide bike challenge on March 26.

The Spokes Up challenge runs through April 9 and calls bicyclists to work together to ride a collective 15,000 miles. If they meet the goal, local businesses will reward them by offering incentives and discounts for anyone who bikes to their business for the next year.

The city-wide bike challenge aims to unite the Grand Rapids biking community and connect them with local bike-friendly businesses.

The Spokes Up Bike Challenge coincides with the city of Grand Rapids’ efforts to create a new Community Master Plan. The GGRBC board hopes that city leaders recognize the large number of city bicyclists that call Grand Rapids home while making development plans for the next 20 years.

To join the Spokes Up Challenge and to see the list of local businesses, head to bikegr.org/spokesup-challenge.