Love for Lily: Hope for PDCD taking place on June 30

Every parent wants a healthy child, but when they're sick parents go to the ends of the earth to help and heal them. Holly and Andrew Cieslinski know this story all too well; their daughter Lily was born with a rare metabolic condition called Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency (PDCD.)

8-month-old Lily has PDCD, a rare metabolic condition with data being limited and outdated. It's a life-threatening neurodegenerative mitochondrial disease where the body is unable to process carbs or sugars for energy. It can create life-threatening due to the build-up of lactic acid in the body.

Based on that data, 90 percent of children pass away before the age of 4. So The Cieslinski's are putting together Love for Lily: Hope for PDCD to help fund a cure for Lily and children like her.

On June 30, come to the Fulton Street Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to shop at over 80 vendors, eat at food trucks, enjoy live music, participate in raffles, and so much more.

All proceeds from the event will go towards a cure for PDCD.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok