Love cosplay and comics? Head to GRPL's Comic Geek Out on July 27

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Love comics, cosplay, and other creative outlets? The Grand Rapids Public Library Comic Geek Out event is taking place on Saturday, July 27.

From 1 to 5 p.m. at GRPL’s Yankee Clipper Branch, join a meet-and-greet with voice actor Jason Liebrecht, hands-on activities, snacks, free books, a comic workshop, an artist alley, and other fun events.

At the end of the event, there will be a cosplay contest for a chance to win prizes.

Comic Geek Out is free and open to the public.

Events take place both indoors and outside. All activities will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather.

For a complete event schedule, visit grpl.org/comicgeekout.

