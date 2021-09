Louis Prima Jr. is a singer, musician, and bandleader known for his energetic and over-the-top performances with his boisterous New Orleans-style band, The Witnesses. He's also the son of legendary singer and entertainer Louis Prima.

Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses will be in concert in Grand Rapids on Saturday, September 4 at the Tip Top Deluxe.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. with tickets costing $25.

Get your tickets: TicketWeb.com